US Markets

Brazil central bank to remain vigilant on inflation after missing 2022 target -governor

Credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

January 10, 2023 — 04:40 pm EST

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Tuesday that policymakers have taken the necessary steps to ensure inflation reaches its targets until 2025, reinforcing they will remain vigilant to see if keeping interest rates at the current 13.75% level for long enough will ensure such convergence.

In an open letter to justify 2022 inflation at 5.79%, above the government's target of 3.5% and the top 5% of its tolerance band, he said the inertia from 2021 inflation and higher commodity prices were important factors, also mentioning imbalances between demand and supply, shocks in food prices and recovery in services and employment.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Chris Reese)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.