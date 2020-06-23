US Markets
Brazil central bank suspends Visa and Mastercard operating Whatsapp digital payments

Isabel Versiani Reuters
Brazil's central bank effectively suspended recently launched Whastsapp digital payments, ruling that Visa and Mastercard must suspend payments and transfers on Facebook's WhatsApp in the country, according to a statement.

BRASILIA, June 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank effectively suspended recently launched Whastsapp digital payments, ruling that Visa V.N and Mastercard MA.N must suspend payments and transfers on Facebook's FB.O WhatsApp in the country, according to a statement.

In the statement, the central bank said operations without previous analysis by the monetary authority could damage the Brazilian payments system, including on competition, efficiency and data privacy.

If Visa and Mastercard do not comply with the order, they would be subject to fines and administrative sanctions, the statement said.

Facebook, Mastercard and Visa did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

