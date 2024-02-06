Brazil central bank stresses no mechanical relationship between U.S. and domestic interest rates

Adds details, context

BRASILIA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's central emphasized on Tuesday a lack of direct influence of the U.S. monetary policy decisions on its own, pledging to focus on the transmission mechanisms from the global environment to domestic inflation dynamics.

In the minutes of the meeting held on January 30-31, when the bank cut the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 11.25%, policymakers said that same-sized cuts it already flagged for upcoming meetings were deemed "appropriate to keep the necessary contractionary monetary policy for the disinflationary process."

On the same day as Brazil's monetary policy decision last week, the U.S. Federal Reserve kept rates steady and Chair Jerome Powell emphasized "inflation is still too high," dealing a blow to investors expecting U.S. cuts as early as March.

The central bank highlighted ongoing international volatility, citing renewed geopolitical tensions and discussions on the initiation of monetary policy easing in major economies.

"There is no mechanical relationship between the conduct of the U.S. monetary policy and the determination of the domestic policy interest rate," it added.

While stressing that the disinflationary dynamics did not diverge significantly from what it expected, the central bank pointed to aspects that require "further investigation."

The central bank highlighted the significance of assessing the output gap and labor market behavior in determining the pace of inflation reaching the target.

"A tighter labor market, with wage adjustments above the inflation target, could potentially slow down inflation convergence, notably impacting inflation in services and more labor-intensive sectors," it said.

Simultaneously, policymakers acknowledged that a positive recovery in relative prices, a favorable commodity outlook, or reduced services inflation could potentially expedite the disinflationary process.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.