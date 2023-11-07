News & Insights

Brazil central bank stresses long journey to return inflation to target

November 07, 2023 — 06:04 am EST

BRASILIA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Brazil central bank said on Tuesday that "there is still a long way to go" to anchor inflation expectations and return inflation to the official target.

In the minutes of the meeting held on October 31-November 1, when the bank cut the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 12.25%, it said that its rate-setting committee was unanimous in its assessment that the increased uncertainty in the global scenario calls for caution.

One of its members stressed that this scenario introduces an asymmetric upward bias in the balance of risks for inflation.

