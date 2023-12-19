Brazil central bank stresses caution amid global volatility despite improved scenario

Adds further information from minutes, context

BRASILIA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank again stressed the need for caution in the conduct of monetary policy amid the volatile international environment, despite acknowledging that the scenario is less adverse than at its previous meeting.

In the minutes of the meeting held on December 12-13, when the bank cut the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 11.75%, it said that the probability of a soft landing in the United States has increased for several of its rate-setting committee members.

Thisfollowed Fed's shift to a more dovish stance, coupled with a weaker dollar and lower Treasury yields compared to a few months earlier.

But the central bank highlighted challenges that lie ahead, including the uncertain geopolitical context, the heated labor markets, and the tight output gap in several advanced economies.

"Given the recent volatility and uncertainty ahead on the international outlook, Copom maintained its assessment that it is appropriate to adopt a cautious stance, especially in emerging countries," it added.

The central bank had already signaled last week that it would continue to reduce rates at the same pace beyond its next meeting in January, frustrating some economists who expected policymakers to pave the way for bigger rate cuts amid improvements in domestic inflation and a less adverse external scenario.

In the minutes, the central bank said that the disinflationary dynamics did not diverge significantly from what it had already expected and that it "unanimously concluded that a contractionary and cautious monetary policy was needed to reinforce the disinflationary dynamics."

The central bank further emphasized that "the prospective evolution of the output gap and the behavior of the labor market were considered very relevant in determining the speed with which inflation will reach the official target," repeating that unanchored inflation expectations remain a cause for concern.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Steven Grattan)

