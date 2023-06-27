News & Insights

Brazil central bank signals possibility of rate cut in August by majority view

June 27, 2023 — 07:07 am EDT

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters

BRASILIA, June 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank signaled on Tuesday that a majority of its policymakers see a possibility of initiating monetary easing at its next meeting in August, while a minority adopts a more cautious stance.

The minutes of the meeting held between June 20-21, when the rate-setting committee known as Copom kept the benchmark rate at 13.75% for the seventh consecutive time, revealed a divergence of opinions regarding the signaling of future steps.

The prevailing assessment among policymakers is that the ongoing disinflationary process, along with its impact on expectations, may provide the necessary confidence to begin a gradual shift in policy at the next meeting.

