Brazil central bank sees unlikelihood of rate cuts exceeding 50 bps in the future

August 08, 2023 — 07:43 am EDT

BRASILIA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank signaled on Tuesday there is low probability of an additional intensification in the pace of its rate cuts, and underscored its strong dedication to steering inflation towards the official targets within still contractionary monetary policy.

After it embarked on an easing cycle with a first 50 basis point reduction, the bank stressed in the minutes of the meeting held between August 1-2 that larger cuts would "require substantial positive surprises that would raise even further the confidence in the prospective disinflationary dynamics."

The rate-setting committee known as Copom lowered the benchmark interest rate to 13.25% last week and revealed that its members were in unanimous agreement regarding the anticipation of future 50 basis point cuts in the cycle.

This perspective, the minutes showed, arises from the assessment that this pace aligns with the reanchoring of inflation expectations and the disinflationary dynamics.

Simultaneously, it is regarded as well-suited for fine-tuning the degree of monetary tightening in real-world terms, particularly given "the more benign dynamics of the anticipated inflation in the reference scenario projections."

The central bank also stated that in its decision last week, there was a strong emphasis on the requirement to uphold a still contractionary monetary policy.

"The committee maintains its firm commitment to the convergence of inflation to the target in the relevant horizon and reinforces that the extension of the cycle will reflect the Brazilian central bank's legal mandate," it added.

The decision to initially lower rates by 50 basis points was met with a divided response within the board, as five members voted in favor of the move while four advocated for a more conservative 25 basis point decrease, which was also the prevailing forecast among economists surveyed by Reuters.

