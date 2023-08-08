News & Insights

Brazil central bank sees unlikelihood of rate cuts exceeding 50 bps in the future

August 08, 2023 — 07:06 am EDT

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank signaled on Tuesday there is low probability of an additional intensification in the pace of its rate cuts, after it embarked on an easing cycle with a first 50 basis point reduction.

In the minutes of the meeting held between August 2-3, when the rate-setting committee known as Copom lowered the benchmark interest rate to 13.25%, the central bank stressed that largers cuts would "require substantial positive surprises that would raise even further the confidence in the prospective disinflationary dynamics."

