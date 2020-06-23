Brazil central bank sees rates 'close' to lower limit, stresses inflation goal commitment

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, June 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank sees little scope to reduce interest rates much further, with the current record low of 2.25% considered "close" to the level from which additional cuts could fuel financial market instability, according to meeting minutes released on Tuesday.

The minutes of the June 16-17 meeting of the rate-setting committee, known as Copom, showed that while the economic shock from the COVID-19 pandemic is disinflationary and inflation expectations continue to fall, policymakers urged caution in easing much further.

With Brazil's economy heading for its biggest annual economic decline on record and inflation running well below target, Copom's 75 basis point cut in its benchmark Selic rate last week was in line with expectations and unanimous.

Most Copom members said the so-called effective lower bound for rates is not only significantly higher in emerging economies, but that the risk premium in Brazil is even higher given the country's fiscal fragilities.

"In this context, we would already be close to the level from which further interest rate reductions could be accompanied by asset price instability, and potentially compromise the performance of some markets and economic sectors," the minutes said.

The minutes also showed that despite increased fiscal uncertainty, the "demand-driven disinflationary shock" continues to push inflation expectations down "towards levels not compatible with the target, particularly, within the relevant horizon for monetary policy," the minutes said.

For the second consecutive month, the minutes reiterated Copom's commitment to meeting its inflation goals, "which has always been and still is the main objective of monetary policy." Recent Copom minutes up until May did not contain this line.

The economic decline in the first half of the year will be steep, with the recovery starting to pick up from the third quarter onwards, the minutes showed.

