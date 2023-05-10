Brazil central bank sees no relevant risk to financial stability

SAO PAULO, May 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank said on Wednesday it sees no relevant risk to financial stability in the country after conducting stress tests for the second half of 2023.

"Capital and liquidity stress tests demonstrate the banking system remains resilient," the central bank said in a statement, adding that capitalization levels were "comfortable" and provisions "adequate" for expected losses.

(Reporting by Camila Moreira; editing by Andrew Heavens)

