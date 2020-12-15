US Markets

Brazil central bank sees high Dec. inflation due to temporary shocks

Marcela Ayres
Brazil's central bank expects inflation to remain high in December but still considers recent price shocks to be temporary, according to meeting minutes published on Tuesday.

The minutes of the Dec. 8-9 rate-setting meeting, which held rates at a record low, showed policymakers think rising fiscal risks balance out the fact that inflation expectations are anchored below target over the next couple years.

