Brazil central bank sees good Q2 growth, but no shift in slowdown outlook - director

Credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

September 05, 2023 — 01:06 pm EDT

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, Sept 5 (Reuters) - A Brazilian central bank official said on Tuesday that the country's second-quarter economic growth exceeded expectations, but did not fundamentally alter the prevailing outlook of an economic slowdown ahead.

"It will have some impact on our measurement of the output gap, because we expected a slightly lower result," Brazil's central bank director of international affairs, Fernanda Guardado, said at an event hosted by Bradesco Asset Management.

"But the important thing here is that we continue to expect a moderate opening of the gap over the next quarters, in line with this expectation of moderation in growth," she added.

The new output gap calculation, indicating how far or close the economy is to its growth potential, will be disclosed in the quarterly inflation report at the end of the month, said Guardado.

In theory, a more robust economy tends to reduce the likelihood of larger interest rate cuts.

The central bank has focused in on the output gap, "sticky" services inflation and inflation's deviation from official targets for its rate-setting decisions, Guardado said.

She stressed that substantial changes would be needed to change the pace of 50-basis-point rate cuts planned in future meetings.

"This reassessment needs to be quite substantial to change the flight plan that we have outlined, especially considering that we already have a disinflation projection that is more optimistic than the market," she said.

The central bank embarked on an easing cycle in early August with a 50-basis-point reduction that brought its benchmark interest rate to 13.25%, after keeping it steady for nearly a year to combat inflation.

The bank's next board meeting is scheduled for Sept. 19 and 20.

US Markets
Reuters
