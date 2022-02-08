Brazil central bank says uncertain commodity prices led to caution on next steps

By Marcela Ayres

BRASILIA, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank said uncertainty about asset and commodity prices led it to avoid signaling the size of the next interest rate hike, keeping open the extent of tightening to combat double-digit inflation.

The minutes of the Feb. 1-2 meeting, when the rate-setting committee known as Copom raised the benchmark rate to 10.75%, showed on Tuesday that policymakers analyzed inflation projections using simulated paths with different terminal rates, paces of adjustment and duration of monetary tightening.

The central bank indicated last week it envisaged a smaller rate hike in March's meeting, putting the market on hold for more clues on how far it would go in its mission to tame inflation in Latin America's largest economy, at a time when commodities remain under pressure but the currency is strengthening.

"The particularly high uncertainty surrounding important asset and commodity prices, as well as the stage of the tightening cycle, led the committee to judge more appropriate, at this moment, not to signal the size of its future steps," the central bank said.

In the minutes, Copom also issued an alert regarding fiscal risks as President Jair Bolsonaro flirts with fiscal expansion by proposing lower fuel taxes while seeking to improve his popularity before a presidential election this year.

The sharp rise in fuel prices in 2021 helped drive annual inflation to 10.1%, well above the official target of 3.75%.

"The committee notes that even fiscal policies that have a downward effect on inflation in the short term can cause deterioration in the country's risk premium, increase inflation expectations, and consequently have an upward effect on prospective inflation," the policymakers said.

The central bank has already promoted eight consecutive hikes since taking the benchmark rate from its record low of 2% in March last year, the previous three of 150 basis points.

