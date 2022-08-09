US Markets

Brazil central bank says Q1 2024 inflation projection consistent with convergence strategy

Contributor
Marcela Ayres Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

Brazil's central bank said the 12-month inflation projection for the first quarter of 2024 "is consistent with the strategy of inflation convergence to around the target over the relevant horizon", minutes from its last policy meeting showed on Tuesday.

BRASILIA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank said the 12-month inflation projection for the first quarter of 2024 "is consistent with the strategy of inflation convergence to around the target over the relevant horizon", minutes from its last policy meeting showed on Tuesday.

The minutes of the Aug. 3-4 meeting, when the rate-setting committee known as Copom raised the benchmark rate to 13.75%, showed policymakers will assess whether the prospect of maintaining the Selic rate "by itself for a sufficiently long period will bring inflation to around the target in the relevant horizon".

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular