US Markets

Brazil central bank says inflation projections keep consistent with reaching 'around the target'

Contributor
Marcela Ayres Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazil's central bank said that its inflation projections remain at values consistent with the strategy of reaching a level around the target over the relevant horizon, according to minutes from its last policy meeting on Tuesday.

BRASILIA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank said that its inflation projections remain at values consistent with the strategy of reaching a level around the target over the relevant horizon, according to minutes from its last policy meeting on Tuesday.

In the minutes of the meeting held between Oct 25-26, when the rate-setting committee known as Copom kept the benchmark rate at 13.75%, policymakers stressed that "risks remain high, requiring continuous monitoring and serenity."

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular