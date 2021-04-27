Brazil central bank says financial system prepared to face pandemic, but urges "prudence"

BRASILIA, April 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's banking system has sufficient liquidity to face threats posed by the COVID-19 virus and is back to pre-pandemic solvency levels, but profitability has been dented and credit losses could rise due to a second wave, the central bank said on Tuesday.

In its semi-annual financial stability report, the central bank said the early signs for 2021 were positive as the effects of the pandemic on the financial system continued to diminish in the second half of last year, but urged "prudence" in light of the recent second wave.

