Brazil central bank says bank profitability to remain under pressure in medium term

Adds data from report

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, May 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank on Wednesday cautioned that bank profitability in the country would continue to face challenges in the medium term as credit risk remains high.

"The scenario for 2023 is one of weaker economic activity, lower credit growth, defaults, and high inflation," it said in its Financial Stability Report, which includes data up to the second half of last year. "Thus it is expected that the system's profitability will remain under pressure in the medium term."

The banking system's return on equity (ROE) declined to 14.7% in 2022 from 15.7% in 2021. The central bank attributed a reduction of 0.8 percentage point in ROE to the Americanas AMER3.SA scandal alone, which influenced increased expenses due to bank provisions in the year's final quarter.

Retailer Americanas filed for bankruptcy in January after revealing "accounting inconsistencies" worth 20 billion reais ($4 billion).

The central bank reinforced that the Americanas case would not impact banks' solvency even in an extreme scenario. Still, it acknowledged that the cost of credit in the private bond market rose following the episode without indicating any signs of returning to normal.

The report also highlighted the rise in the materialization of credit risk, which is expected to remain high in the medium term, particularly in the small business sector, accompanied by an increase in troubled assets.

"There is evidence of deteriorating payment capacity of companies, and a potential substantial disappointment in economic activity performance, combined with rising debt costs, may exacerbate this deterioration, leading to an increase in credit risk throughout 2023," the report said.

Furthermore, the report emphasized that credit extended to individuals with less stringent criteria has yet to mature fully.

($1 = 5.0033 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Camila Moreira; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Mark Porter)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.