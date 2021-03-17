Brazil central bank raises rates for first time in six years, more than expected

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, March 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank delivered its first interest rate hike in nearly six years on Wednesday, surprising economists with a 75 basis point hike to 2.75% in an attempt to bring inflation back to target despite fiscal uncertainty and a weakening currency.

The bank's rate-setting committee, known as 'Copom', said its decision to raise the benchmark Selic rate from a record-low 2.00% was unanimous, and signaled another hike of the same size at its next meeting unless the outlook changes significantly.

All but one of 30 economists polled by Reuters had expected a smaller increase to 2.50%.

With 12-month inflation running at 5.2%, well above the central bank's year-end target of 3.75%, Copom said in its accompanying statement that this marks the start of a "partial normalization" process for monetary policy.

"Copom members consider that the current conditions ceased to prescribe an extraordinarily stimulus," policymakers said, noting that inflation expectations are above target for the relevant policy horizon, including this year and 2022.

"For the next meeting, unless there is a significant change in inflation projections or in the balance of risks, the Committee foresees the continuation of the partial normalization process with another adjustment, of the same magnitude, in the degree of monetary stimulus," they said.

