Brazil central bank raises rates by 50 bps, opens door for more

Marcela Ayres Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

Brazil's central bank on Wednesday raised interest rates by 50 basis points, as widely expected, and left the door open for a smaller hike in September, pumping the brakes on an economic recovery as an October election approaches.

The bank's rate-setting committee, known as Copom, raised its Selic benchmark interest rate to 13.75%, the highest since January 2017, as forecast by 23 of 29 economists in a Reuters poll.

