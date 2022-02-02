Brazil central bank raises rates by 150 bps to fight stubborn inflation

BRASILIA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank on Wednesday raised interest rates by 150 basis points for the third time in a row, extending the most aggressive monetary tightening in the world right now despite a recession in Latin America's largest economy.

The bank's rate-setting committee, known as Copom, decided unanimously to raise its benchmark interest rate to 10.75%. All but two of 29 economists polled by Reuters forecast the move, following signals from policymakers in December.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Brad Haynes)

((brad.c.haynes@tr.com; +55 11 5644 7725;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.