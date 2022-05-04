US Markets

Brazil central bank raises rates by 100 bps as expected

Contributor
Marcela Ayres Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

Brazil's central bank on Wednesday raised interest rates by a full percentage point, as widely expected due to persistent double-digit inflation and evidence of price expectations drifting further from official targets.

BRASILIA, May 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank on Wednesday raised interest rates by a full percentage point, as widely expected due to persistent double-digit inflation and evidence of price expectations drifting further from official targets.

The bank's rate-setting committee, known as Copom, raised its benchmark Selic interest rate to 12.75%, a five-year high. All 32 economists polled by Reuters had forecast the decision after policymakers made an increase of 100 basis points in March and signaled the same for this month.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Brad Haynes)

((brad.c.haynes@tr.com; +55 11 5644 7725;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular