Brazil central bank raises 2022 GDP forecast to 1.7%

BRASILIA, June 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank improved its economic growth outlook for 2022 to 1.7% from 1%, according to an official presentation on Thursday.

According to the central bank, the current account surplus is now seen at $4 billion this year from $5 billion. Policymakers also revised their forecast for outstanding loan growth this year to 11.9% from 8.9%.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Mark Porter)

