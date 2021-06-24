Brazil central bank raises 2021 GDP growth forecast to 4.6% from 3.6%

US Markets

Brazil's central bank raised its economic growth outlook for this year to 4.6%, from 3.6% in its previous forecast, according to its quarterly inflation report on Thursday, although it warned that uncertainty surrounding the pace of growth remained high.

The central bank said stronger-than-expected data, measures to preserve jobs, hopes for progress in COVID-19 vaccinations, high commodity prices and the delayed effects of monetary stimulus all point to a favorable outlook for the economy.

