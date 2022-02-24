Brazil central bank prepared to act in FX market in case of disproportionate contamination

BRASILIA, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank said its Financial Stability Committee is paying close attention to recent developments in the international scenario and remains prepared to act, minimizing any disproportionate contamination on the prices of local assets, in particular through the exchange market channel.

The committee, which met this Thursday, said the Brazilian financial system is prepared to face the materialization of possible risks.

"The loan portfolio continues to perform well, provisions for credit losses are adequate and banks remain liquid and well capitalized," it wrote in a statement.

"Given the reduced currency exposure and dependence on external funding, the national financial system exposure to the effects of current international geopolitical tensions is low," it added.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Chris Reese)

