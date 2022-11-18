Brazil central bank postpones higher capital requirements for fintechs to July 2023

BRASILIA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank announced on Friday the postponement of higher capital requirements for fintechs to July 2023, after establishing tougher rules for payment institutions based on their size and complexity that would start in January.

"The development and necessary adjustments in management systems and generation of prudential information by regulated institutions will require a longer period of adaptation than initially indicated by the regulator," said the central bank in a statement.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Mark Potter)

