Brazil central bank not worried about trying to flatten yield curve - director

BRASILIA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The steepening Brazilian yield curve, with rising premiums on longer-term debt, is a "normal" development and the central bank is not concerned with trying to flatten it, the bank's monetary policy director Bruno Serra said on Friday.

Serra was speaking in an online live event hosted by Credit Suisse, at the end of a week when various measures of the gap between short-dated interest rates and borrowing costs some years out hit their widest levels since May.

The steepening, sometimes seen in Brazil as a sign of investors' longer-term fiscal concerns, has accelerated this month despite the central bank laying out a "forward guidance" pledge to keep interest rates lower for longer.

Serra said a steeper curve is "normal" and there "is not much" monetary policy can do to address it.

"That's definitely not something we're concerned with," he said, referring to trying to flatten the curve.

The difference between January 2021 and January 2027 rates futures widened this week to around 500 basis points, the most since mid-May and marking a rise of around 85 basis points so far this month.

The central bank cut its benchmark Selic rate by a quarter of a percentage point last week to a new low of 2.00%, but warned that prudential and financial stability concerns likely limited the scope for any more cuts.

Serra said the bank's forward guidance is appropriate and will help anchor the market's interest rate expectations. But he warned that government debt is likely to rise above 90% of gross domestic product, which could affect investors' willingness to hold Brazilian debt.

Serra also said that sub-target inflation and low inflation expectations pose a monetary policy challenge, and that narrowing interest rate differentials between Brazil and the United States will lead to a lower equilibrium exchange rate for the real. S0N2ET01R

