Brazil central bank minutes show interest rates close to a floor

BRASILIA, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian interest rates are close to as low as they can go without destabilizing financial markets, minutes from the central bank's last policy meeting showed on Tuesday, meaning any further reductions will likely be gradual and spaced out over time.

While recognizing that inflation is running below the bank's targets for this year and next, policymakers said forward guidance is now a more appropriate strategy to outline their vision intentions with interest rates so low.

This means the benchmark Selic rate, cut last week by 25 basis points to a new low of 2.00%, is unlikely to be raised over the next year or possibly into 2022 unless inflation gets back up towards projections and expectations, the minutes said.

Any further easing to raise inflation and revive the economy battered by the COVID-19 pandemic will be gradual, both in terms of magnitude and time.

"The Committee reflected that an unprecedentedly low interest rate environment may generate increased asset price volatility ... (and) may affect the proper functioning and dynamics of the financial system and the capital markets," the minutes said.

"To this end, if necessary, further interest rate cuts would require greater clarity about prospective inflation and activity and could be spaced over time," they added.

Policymakers repeated their warning that Brazil's fiscal "fragility", weakened further by emergency crisis spending, was one of the main risks to a low interest rate environment and could trigger "significant changes to the structural interest rate of the economy."

On the domestic economic front, policymakers said the dominant services sector remains under pressure, and warned that the unpredictability and risks associated with the pandemic may imply "an even more gradual recovery of the economy."

