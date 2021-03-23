Brazil central bank minutes show growing inflation concerns

BRASILIA, March 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank expects to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points in May, minutes from its last policy meeting showed on Tuesday, to bring inflation back to target this year and keep 2022 inflation expectations from taking off.

The minutes of the March 16-17 meeting, where the bank's rate-setting committee known as Copom raised rates by 75 basis points to 2.75%, showed that policymakers thought another such hike would be the "appropriate" next step, assuming no "significant" change in the balance of risks.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Brad Haynes)

