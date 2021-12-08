US Markets

Brazil central bank makes 150 bps interest rate hike despite recession

Contributor
Marcela Ayres Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Brazil's central bank on Wednesday raised interest rates by 150 basis points, extending one of the world's most aggressive battles with inflation even as recent economic indicators show Latin America's largest economy has tipped into recession.

BRASILIA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank on Wednesday raised interest rates by 150 basis points, extending one of the world's most aggressive battles with inflation even as recent economic indicators show Latin America's largest economy has tipped into recession.

The bank's rate-setting committee, known as Copom, decided unanimously to raise its benchmark interest rate to 9.25%. All of the 31 economists polled by Reuters had forecast a second-straight increase of a percentage point and a half, which policymakers signaled at their October meeting.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres, writing by Brad Haynes, editing by Stephen Eisenhammer)

((brad.c.haynes@tr.com; +55 11 5644 7725;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular