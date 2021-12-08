Brazil central bank makes 150 bps interest rate hike despite recession

BRASILIA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank on Wednesday raised interest rates by 150 basis points, extending one of the world's most aggressive battles with inflation even as recent economic indicators show Latin America's largest economy has tipped into recession.

The bank's rate-setting committee, known as Copom, decided unanimously to raise its benchmark interest rate to 9.25%. All of the 31 economists polled by Reuters had forecast a second-straight increase of a percentage point and a half, which policymakers signaled at their October meeting.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres, writing by Brad Haynes, editing by Stephen Eisenhammer)

