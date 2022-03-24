Brazil central bank maintains 2022 GDP growth forecast at 1%

Repeats to attach to corrected alert chain, no changes to text

BRASILIA, March 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank maintained its economic growth outlook for 2022 at 1%, according to its quarterly inflation report on Thursday.

According to the central bank, the gross domestic product surprised positively in the fourth quarter. Even so, policymakers pointed out that the projection was under greater uncertainty than usual, especially due to the conflict in Ukraine.

