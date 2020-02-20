Brazil central bank lowers banks' reserve requirements on time deposits - statement

Repeats to cover alertS

SAO PAULO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank said on Thursday it would lower banks' reserve requirements on time deposits to 25% from 31%, starting on March 16, in a move that will free up an estimated 49 billion reais ($11.2 billion) of liquidity.

In June, the central bank cut the requirement to 31% from 33%, aiming to improve market efficiency. Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said last year up to 100 billion reais could ultimately be released into the economy over time using that mechanism.

($1 = 4.3671 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by John Stonestreet)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.