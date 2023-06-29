News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil central bank improves 2023 GDP growth forecast to 2.0%

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

June 29, 2023 — 07:22 am EDT

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

Adds further data from the report, context

BRASILIA, June 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank joined on Thursday a wave of recent upward revisions for the country's economic growth this year, guided by a solid first quarter boosted by the agriculture sector.

In its quarterly inflation report, the central bank forecasts a 2.0% expansion in gross domestic product (GDP) for 2023, up from the 1.2% estimate in March.

The figure came slightly below the 2.18% growth expected by private economists in a weekly survey conducted by the bank and remains weaker than last year's 2.9% GDP expansion.

"The revision mainly reflects positive surprises in some industrial and service sector activities in the first quarter, in addition to improved forecasts for agriculture," said the report.

The central bank emphasized that the outlook ahead points to an economic slowdown as the cumulative effects of domestic monetary policy and the influence of global growth deceleration take hold.

The report also revealed a wider projection for this year's current account deficit at $45 billion from $32 billion in the previous report.

The worsening was primarily driven by a lower trade balance surplus of $54 billion compared to the $62 billion estimated in March.

Regarding bank lending, the central bank now anticipates a 7.7% increase in 2023, up from the 7.6% reported before.

Following last week's decision to maintain interest rates at a cycle-high of 13.75% for the seventh consecutive policy meeting, the central bank reinforced in the report that its future actions would be data-dependent, focusing on inflation dynamics and expectations.

The minutes from the decision indicated that most policymakers see the possibility of a "parsimonious" rate cut at the next meeting in August, contingent upon consolidating a more benign inflation scenario.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.