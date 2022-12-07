US Markets

Brazil central bank holds rates, flags Lula fiscal worries

Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

December 07, 2022 — 04:38 pm EST

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank on Wednesday kept interest rates at 13.75% for the third consecutive policy decision, highlighting fiscal uncertainties arising from a spending boost planned by leftist President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The decision by the bank's Copom rate-settingcommittee was the first since Lula's Oct. 30 election victory. The decision to hold its Selic benchmark interest rate was expected by 31 of 32 economists polled by Reuters.

