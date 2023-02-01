Brazil central bank holds rates, flags fiscal risks

By Marcela Ayres

BRASILIA, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank on Wednesday held interest rates steady at a fourth straight policy meeting, while signaling they could put off rate cuts for longer than many expectdue to fiscal risks affecting inflation expectations.

The bank's rate-setting committee, known as Copom, left its Selic benchmark interest rate at 13.75%, as expected by all 30 economists in a Reuters poll.

Although the rate decision was no surprise, the accompanying statement served as an early gauge of how a newly independent central bank would act under recently inaugurated leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

"The current scenario, particularly uncertain on the fiscal side and with inflation expectations drifting away from the inflation target on longer horizons, requires further attention when evaluating risks," the committee said in their statement.

Policymakers said they were weighing whether holding the Selic policy rate unchanged for longer than most forecasts in the bank's weekly survey of economists will be enough to bring inflation back to target.

Selected by right-wing former President Jair Bolsonaro to head the central bank, Roberto Campos Neto had his mandate extended to the end of 2024 under a new law granting the bank formal autonomy, setting up an unprecedented situation in Latin America's largest economy.

Lula has been a vocal critic of Brazil's current high interest rates amid cooling consumer prices. Annual inflation, which ran in double digits from September 2021 to July 2022, fell to 5.87% in the 12 months to mid-January.

Lula said formal central bank independence was "nonsense" and argued the current inflation target hinders economic growth, in remarks that rattled markets before officials said to the central bank or itsinflation goals.

The central bank, which paused an aggressive tightening cycle in September after 12 straight rate hikes, has avoided open confrontation with the new government. But Campos Neto highlighted that additional spending planned by Lula was already affecting inflation expectations since last year.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Brad Haynes)

