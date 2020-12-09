Brazil central bank holds rates, eyes end of forward guidance

SAO PAULO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank kept its key interest rate at a record-low 2.00% on Wednesday for a third consecutive meeting, as expected, eyeing a possible end to its "forward guidance" that borrowing costs will stay low for a long time, after a jump in inflation.

The bank's rate-setting committee, known as 'Copom', said its decision was unanimous and that long-term inflation expectations and forecasts remained anchored despite the recent uptick. All 28 economists polled by Reuters predicted the decision to stand pat.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Brad Haynes)

