Brazil central bank holds rates, eyes end of forward guidance

Jamie McGeever Reuters
Brazil's central bank kept its key interest rate at a record-low 2.00% on Wednesday for a third consecutive meeting, as expected, eyeing a possible end to its "forward guidance" that borrowing costs will stay low for a long time, after a jump in inflation.

The bank's rate-setting committee, known as 'Copom', said its decision was unanimous and that long-term inflation expectations and forecasts remained anchored despite the recent uptick. All 28 economists polled by Reuters predicted the decision to stand pat.

