Brazil central bank holds interest rates, says more hikes "less likely"

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

May 03, 2023 — 05:56 pm EDT

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, May 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank on Wednesday held interest rates at a sixth consecutive policy meeting and said it was "less likely" to resume hikes, in its first rate decision after the government proposed its long-awaited new fiscal rules.

The bank's rate-setting committee, known as Copom, held its benchmark Selic interest rate at a six-year high of 13.75%. All 40 economists polled by Reuters had expected the rate to remain unchanged.

