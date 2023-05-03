Brazil central bank holds interest rates, says more hikes "less likely"

BRASILIA, May 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank on Wednesday held interest rates at a sixth consecutive policy meeting and said it was "less likely" to resume hikes, in its first rate decision after the government proposed its long-awaited new fiscal rules.

The bank's rate-setting committee, known as Copom, held its benchmark Selic interest rate at a six-year high of 13.75%. All 40 economists polled by Reuters had expected the rate to remain unchanged.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Brad Haynes)

((brad.c.haynes@tr.com; +55 11 5644 7725;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.