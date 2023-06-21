Brazil central bank holds interest rates but softens message

By Marcela Ayres

BRASILIA, June 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank maintained its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday for a seventh consecutive policy meeting, but took a more dovish tone on its future steps by excluding from its policy statement the possibility of upcoming rate hikes.

The rate-setting committee, called Copom, held its benchmark Selic interest rate at a six-year high of 13.75%, in line with the expectations of all 47 economists surveyed by Reuters,amid an easing inflation outlook and signs of more fiscal discipline.

A shift in the central bank's stance has been eagerly anticipated since its May rate-setting meeting, as Congress has made progress on new budget rules to rein in rising public debt.

Improved risk perceptions under Brazil's new government, which Standard & Poor's cited last week when lifting the country's credit outlook to positive, have brought down interest rate futures and boosted the Brazilian real, which has firmed 6% against the U.S. dollar in the past three weeks.

Economists have trimmed longer-term inflation expectations, which had troubled policymakers by drifting away from official targets. Current inflation has also dropped more than expected despite surprisingly strong economic growth to start the year, supporting bets that monetary easing may kick off in August.

Against that backdrop, more business leaders have echoed President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's persistent calls for lower interest rates. Since taking office in January, he has blasted the central bank for holding rates steady despite cooling inflation, warning it was hindering economic growth.

In May, the annual inflation rate reached its lowest point in over two years, dipping below the 4% threshold for the first time since late 2020.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Brad Haynes)

((brad.c.haynes@tr.com; +55 11 5644 7725;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.