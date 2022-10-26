US Markets

Brazil central bank holds interest rates ahead of presidential vote

Marcela Ayres Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

Brazil's central bank on Wednesday held interest rates at a nearly six-year high for the second policy meeting in a row, ahead of a tight presidential runoff vote this weekend.

The bank's rate-setting committee, known as Copom, left its benchmark Selic interest rate at 13.75%, as expected by all 34 economists polled by Reuters.

