Brazil central bank has to work on reducing 2024 inflation expectations, says director

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

November 08, 2022 — 11:34 am EST

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank Monetary Policy Director Bruno Serra said on Tuesday that policymakers "have to work" to bring 2024 inflation expectations to the target.

At an event hosted by Moody's Investors Service, he said that bringing inflation to target is "a very important asset," and "we're going to pursue that." Private economists forecast 2024 inflation at 3.5%, higher than the 3.0% official target, as shown by Serra in a graphic during his presentation.

