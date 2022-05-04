US Markets

Brazil central bank halts reports due to workers' strike

Contributor
Bernardo Caram Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Brazil's central bank said on Wednesday it has halted the release of its reports due to a workers' strike which started a day earlier.

BRASILIA, May 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank said on Wednesday it has halted the release of its reports due to a workers' strike which started a day earlier.

The move will not affect the release of the monetary policy committee's decision on interest rates due later on Wednesday, the central bank's press office said, adding that the meeting minutes will be published next Tuesday.

(Reporting by Bernardo Caram; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular