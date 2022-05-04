Brazil central bank halts reports due to workers' strike

BRASILIA, May 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank said on Wednesday it has halted the release of its reports due to a workers' strike which started a day earlier.

The move will not affect the release of the monetary policy committee's decision on interest rates due later on Wednesday, the central bank's press office said, adding that the meeting minutes will be published next Tuesday.

(Reporting by Bernardo Caram; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.