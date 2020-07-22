US Markets

Brazil central bank GDP forecast of -6.4% is too pessimistic - cenbank chief

BRASILIA, July 22 (Reuters) - The Brazilian central bank's forecast that the economy will shrink 6.4% this year is too pessimistic, and a range of indicators suggest that the downturn will not be as steep, bank president Roberto Campos Neto said on Wednesday.

Speaking in a live online event hosted by newspaper Valor Economico, Campos Neto said consumption, energy and industry data suggest the economy has begun a 'V-shaped' recovery, although that should smooth out in the coming months.

