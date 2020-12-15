Brazil central bank eyes high December inflation, uneven 2021 recovery

By Marcela Ayres

BRASILIA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank sees inflation staying high in December due to temporary shocks, while the global resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic adds to doubts about a domestic recovery, according to meeting minutes published on Tuesday.

The minutes of the Dec. 8-9 meeting of the rate-setting committee, known as Copom, reflected the pandemic's uneven impact on Brazil's beleaguered economy, with emergency government aid supporting demand for goods, but services suffering far more.

"Prospectively, the unpredictability associated with the pandemic evolution and the necessary adjustment in government spending from 2021 on increases the uncertainty about the economic recovery," the minutes said.

With public debt soaring, Congress wrangling over the 2021 budget and some lawmakers calling to extend pandemic aid as coronavirus cases rise, fresh doubts about Brazil's fiscal policy have seized the attention of markets and policymakers.

Tuesday's minutes repeated Copom's evaluation that rising fiscal concerns created "upward asymmetry" for inflation risks, which was balanced out by the fact that inflation expectations are anchored below target over the next couple of years.

Policymakers reiterated comments from their policy statement last week that they could "soon" drop a pledge to keep rates lower for longer as inflation expectations converge toward target.

The minutes, like the policy statement, dropped reference to any "remaining space for monetary policy stimulus."

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Brad Haynes and Alex Richardson)

((brad.c.haynes@tr.com; +55 11 5644 7725; Reuters Messaging: brad.c.haynes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.