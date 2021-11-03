Brazil central bank eyed interest rate hike of more than 150 bps

By Marcela Ayres

BRASILIA, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank considered an even larger interest rate increase before making a 150-basis-point hike last week, minutes from its last policy meeting showed on Wednesday, underscoring an aggressive response to double-digit inflation.

The minutes of the Oct. 26-27 meeting, when the rate-setting committee known as Copom raised the benchmark rate to 7.75%, showed policymakers see another increase of the same size next month and are looking at keeping up the pace of hikes in 2022.

Brazil's central bank has sped up rate hikes dramatically since lifting rates from 2% at the start of the year, due to a weaker currency, soaring energy costs and vows by President Jair Bolsonaro to boost spending ahead of next year's election.

"The Committee also considered scenarios with adjustments greater than 1.50 (percentage points)," wrote policymakers in their meeting minutes. "The prevailing view, however, was that monetary policy tightening paths with 1.50 p.p. steps, considering different ending rates, are consistent with inflation converging to the target in 2022."

With inflation forecasts drifting above the bank's 3.5% target for next year and looser government spending on the horizon, economists have warned that aggressive rate hikes may tip Latin America's largest economy into recession.

Consumer prices in Brazil rose 10.3% in the 12 months through September. That is the hottest inflation among G20 countries except for Argentina, which has left interest rates unchanged in 2021, and Turkey, which shocked markets by slashing rates in recent months after raising them early this year.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Brad Haynes Editing by Andrew Heavens and Angus MacSwan)

