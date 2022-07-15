US Markets
NU

Brazil central bank exempts Nubank's local unit from higher capital ratio

Contributor
Carolina Pulice Reuters
Published

Nubank's Brazilian unit Nu Financeira no longer needs to comply with a requirement that it maintain a higher capital adequacy ratio of 14%, the country's central bank said on Friday.

July 15 (Reuters) - Nubank's NU.N Brazilian unit Nu Financeira no longer needs to comply with a requirement that it maintain a higher capital adequacy ratio of 14%, the country's central bank said on Friday.

According to a securities filing, the central bank also said Nu should maintain compliance with capital adequacy requirements set out under a Brazilian Monetary Resolution typically applied to financial institutions in Brazil.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Christian Plumb)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NU

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular