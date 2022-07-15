Brazil central bank exempts Nubank's local unit from higher capital ratio

July 15 (Reuters) - Nubank's NU.N Brazilian unit Nu Financeira no longer needs to comply with a requirement that it maintain a higher capital adequacy ratio of 14%, the country's central bank said on Friday.

According to a securities filing, the central bank also said Nu should maintain compliance with capital adequacy requirements set out under a Brazilian Monetary Resolution typically applied to financial institutions in Brazil.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Christian Plumb)

