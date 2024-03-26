Brazil central bank discussed smaller rate cuts if uncertainty persists

Updates throughout with details from minutes, context

BRASILIA, March 26 (Reuters) - Discussions on more modest interest rate cuts in future emerged within Brazil's central bank rate-setting committee, the bank said on Tuesday, citing the risk of heightened uncertainty domestically and internationally.

In the minutes of the meeting on March 19-20, when the bank cut the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 10.75%, the central bank said that "information provided by updating the analyzed data sets will be particularly important in defining the terminal interest rate and its respective path."

"Some members also argued that if prospective uncertainty remains high in the future, a slower pace of monetary easing may prove appropriate, for whatever terminal rate is desired," it added.

In its decision statement last week, the central bank had already shortened its forward guidance, indicating the maintenance of the same pace of cuts for only one meeting ahead, should the expected scenario persist.

This suggested that beyond the next meeting in May, the course of easing may be changed, contrasting with the signaling since the rate-cut cycle began in August, of same-size cuts for the upcoming "meetings," in the plural.

Since reducing interest rates from a six-year high of 13.75% kept steady for almost a year to tame inflation, policymakers have reduced borrowing costs by 300 basis points, consistently with 50 basis-point cuts at each meeting.

In the minutes, the central bank said it unanimously concluded that the heightened uncertainty diminished the benefits of future signaling and increased its costs.

"It would be a mistake to interpret the change in future signaling as an indication of a change in the monetary policy cycle compatible with the baseline scenario," it said.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Barbara Lewis)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.