Brazil central bank director says more rate hikes will be needed

Marcela Ayres Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

BRASILIA, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank still has interest rate adjustments to be made and a "lot of work ahead" as inflation remains in double digits, Monetary Policy Director Bruno Serra said on Wednesday during an online event hosted by Modalmais bank.

Serra said that considering current risks, 2023 inflation is now seen above the target, forcing authorities to keep a hawkish stance.

