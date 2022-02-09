Brazil central bank director says more rate hikes will be needed

BRASILIA, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank still has interest rate adjustments to be made and a "lot of work ahead" as inflation remains in double digits, Monetary Policy Director Bruno Serra said on Wednesday during an online event hosted by Modalmais bank.

Serra said that considering current risks, 2023 inflation is now seen above the target, forcing authorities to keep a hawkish stance.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.