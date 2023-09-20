Brazil central bank cuts rates, signals more 50 bps cuts ahead

By Marcela Ayres

BRASILIA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points on Wednesday, as it signaled last month, and flagged further reductions of the same magnitude ahead.

After kicking off the easing cycle with a split decision in August, the bank's rate-setting committee, called Copom, voted unanimously to cut its benchmark Selic rate to 12.75%, in line with the expectations of all 48 economists surveyed by Reuters.

Senior government officials have suggested in recent weeks that the central bank could pick up the pace of rate cuts this year, but Copom gave no hint of that in its decision.

"The Committee members unanimously anticipate further reductions of the same magnitude in the next meetings," policymakers wrote in a statement.

In language that closely resembled its last rate decision, Copom said the extent of the current rate-cutting cycle hinges on factors including inflation, market expectations, the bank's inflation projections, the output gap and other risks.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Brad Haynes)

