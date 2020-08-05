Brazil central bank cuts rates, sees little or no room for more

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to a record-low 2.00% on Wednesday, but warned there was little or no room for further monetary stimulus to support an economy ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

That marked the smallest rate cut since COVID-19 hit Latin America's largest economy and was widely expected after policymakers said in recent weeks that further easing toward zero could threaten financial market stability.

"The remaining space for monetary policy stimulus, if it exists, should be small," the bank's rate-setting committee, known as Copom, wrote in their decision on Wednesday.

Policymakers added that any future rate cuts "would occur with additional gradualism" and would depend on the evolving outlook for inflation and public spending.

The decision was unanimous. Thirty-five of the 41 economists in a Reuters survey predicted the move, while six had expected policymakers to hold the rate unchanged.

According to a range of scenarios using various foreign exchange and interest rate forecasts, Copom estimated that inflation will run well below this year's target of 4.00% and next year's goal of 3.75%.

Brazil's economy is expected to shrink this year at the fastest pace on record, with forecasts ranging from the government's -4.7% to the International Monetary Fund's -9.1%. Central bank president Roberto Campos Neto has said the bank's own forecast of -6.4% now looks too pessimistic.

Policymakers said recent economic indicators in Brazil point to a "partial recovery," but noted that uncertainty remains high, "especially for the period starting at the end of this year," as emergency public spending winds down.

