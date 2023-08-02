News & Insights

Brazil central bank cuts rates more than expected, flags more ahead

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

August 02, 2023 — 06:09 pm EDT

Written by Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

By Peter Frontini

SAO PAULO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points on Wednesday and signaled more of the same in the months ahead, kicking off a monetary easing cycle more aggressively than most economists expected.

The bank's rate-setting committee Copom lowered its Selic policy rate to 13.25%. Only 10 out of 46 economists surveyed by Reuters had anticipated a cut of that magnitude, with the other 36 expecting a more conservative reduction of 25 basis points.

Copom's policy statement signaled an intention to maintain the pace of rate cuts in coming months.

"If the scenario evolves as expected, the Committee members unanimously anticipate further reductions of the same magnitude in the next meetings," policymakers wrote, calling that pace appropriate to keep inflation falling.

Wednesday's rate decision reflected a split among board members, with five votes in favor of the 50-basis-point cut and four votes for a more modest 25-basis-point cut.

Brazil's first rate cut in three years came after policymakers held borrowing costs steady since September 2022, following 1,175 basis points of rate hikes to battle inflation, the world's most aggressive monetary tightening at the time.

