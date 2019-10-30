US Markets

Brazil central bank cuts rates by 50 bps to new low 5.00%

Jamie McGeever Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points as expected on Wednesday to a record low of 5.00%, the third such move in a row, intensifying the battle to boost growth and prevent inflation from falling further below target.

The decision by the bank's nine-person rate-setting committee known as 'Copom' was unanimous and comes against a backdrop of subdued growth and inflation, which is falling far short of the central bank's annual target.

